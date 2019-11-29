Holiday shopping season officially begins

New Haven

by: Brian Spyros

Posted: / Updated:

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — November 29th kicks off the official holiday shopping season, starting with Black Friday.

In the past when you came to the mall in the early morning hours on Black Friday, you would see long lines outside. However, all is quiet this Friday morning.

The mall will reopen at 7 a.m.

A much different story the night before though. Many enjoyed their Thanksgiving meals then headed for the malls to get an early start.

Many deals started Thanksgiving night and will run through the weekend.

It’s estimated that about 165 million people will shop over the thanksgiving weekend.

Right around half are actually going into the stores while others are shopping online. Consumers are also expected to spend, on average, about $738 this year.

