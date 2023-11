NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Holiday cheer is coming to the New Haven Green.

The Elm City will kick start the holiday season on Nov. 30 with its iconic Holiday Village on the Green. The event will also take place on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 on the New Haven Green.

Cathy Graves, deputy director of economic development for the City of New Haven joined News 8 to discuss what the Holiday Village is all about.

To see the full interview with Graves, watch the video above.