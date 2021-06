NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A taste of Hollywood comes to the Elm City. Showtime’s “Ray Donovan” spent part of Thursday filming at New Haven’s Union Station.

Jon Voight, Liev Schreiber, and the rest of the cast set up shooting the “Ray Donovan” movie. The series was canceled early last year after seven seasons, but Showtime green-lit a feature-length film to conclude the storyline.







You can see the film next year and you might get a peek at some New Haven landmarks.