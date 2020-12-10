Home Holiday Light Display in Hamden to keep the holiday season fun and bright, and from a distance

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In this age of doing everything virtual, the town of Hamden has figured out a way to make the holiday season bright and from a distance.

Hamden’s Department of Arts and Culture is asking homeowners to get involved with the Home Holiday Light Display, which will appear on a public map for everybody to enjoy.

Joining News 8 is Alisha Martindale, the arts and marketing manager of the Hamden Department of Arts and Culture.

View the Home Holiday Light Map by clicking here.

If you would like to sign up or drive through the Home Holiday Light Display, click here.