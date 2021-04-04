Homeowner injured in 2-alarm house fire in Shelton on Easter morning

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A homeowner is recovering after a house fire in Shelton Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to 350 Green Rock for a basement fire just before 11 a.m.

Upon arrival, Fire Chief Wilson observed significant smoke coming from the front door and eves of the home. Crews also found a large volume of fire in the mechanical room in the basement with a significant extension of fire in the ceiling.

The fire did not extend to the first and second floors, but a significant amount of heat and smoke was found there.

Mutual aid was brought in from the Stratford, Monroe, Derby, and Nichols fire departments.

It took about 30 firefighters under 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Both occupants were able to safely exit before fire crews arrived, but the homeowner suffered minor burns to the hand while attempting to extinguish the fire. No firefighters were injured.

The home is not habitable and the Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.