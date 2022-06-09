Video Credit: Naugatuck Police Department

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Naugatuck were called to a home Thursday evening after a homeowner reported an active burglary at their residence.

According to investigators, police were dispatched to the house on Osborn Road at 5:30 p.m. The homeowner stated to police that they returned to their residence and interrupted a burglary in progress.

After police arrived, they initially believed the suspects were still inside the home and armed. Additional officers were requested, along with K9s. It was revealed later that the suspects had fled the scene prior to police arrival, officials stated.

A heavy police presence remained in the area, but the Naugatuck Police Department said there was no threat to the community.

The preliminary investigation indicates that this was not a random occurrence, but that the victim may have been targeted, police say.

The scene was turned over to Naugatuck Detectives to investigate further evidence processed.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5222 or the NPD confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.