Homeowner tries melting snow with flame-thrower, sets house on fire

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) – The Seymour Fire Department put out a fire on Walnut St. on Saturday night that was caused by the homeowner attempting to melt snow with a flame-thrower, responders say.

At 5:37 p.m., the Seymour Fire Department was dispatched for the reported structure fire.

Upon arriving, dispatch quickly discovered the cause: a flame-thrower.

The homeowner attempted to melt the snow from this weekend’s nor’easter with a flame-thrower and accidentally set the siding on fire. Flames were also found in an exterior wall. The fire was swiftly knocked down before they were able to enter the house again.

“As imaginable, we do not recommend the use of flame-throwers or any similar devices as an attempt to melt ice,” the firehouse wrote in a Facebook post.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating.