NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews worked Monday to extinguish a roof fire that started on a solar panel.

The fire, which happened at a single-family home on Woodward Avenue, required a specific approach — dry chemical extinguisher.

“Which, for the fire department, [solar panel fires] are a new and unique hazard,” Battalion Chief Christopher Brigham said. “Though always safe, we still take extra precaution as to ensure that they are completely extinguished and that everyone is going to be safe.”

The home was deemed inhabitable after the fire. No one was injured.