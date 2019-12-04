Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in New Haven on Tuesday night.

According to police, at around 7:11 p.m., an officer was alerted to an unresponsive man at Crawford Manor at 90 Park Street.

Fire crews then responded to the scene and pronounced the 54-year-old New Haven man dead.

The Homicide Unit, as well as the Bureau of Identification, processed the scene.

The homicide remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 203-946-6304.