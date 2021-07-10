Homicide investigation underway in Waterbury after fatal shooting on Bronson St.

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Bronson Street Saturday night.

Police say at 7:57 p.m. they were called to the area of 19 Bronson Street for a weapons complaint. Upon arrival officers located and provided medical assistance along with emergency medical personnel to the male victim who was then taken to a hospital. The victim was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The area of Bishop, Adam, Bronson and Pearl Streets is closed at this time as the investigation continues.

At this time there is no suspect. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the detective bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.