Man found dead at Woodbridge Athletic Fields; PD investigating as homicide

Jason Dunn

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Woodbridge Police and State Police are investigating a homicide in the area of Pease Road and the Woodbridge Athletic Fields Tuesday.

Woodbridge PD says a body was discovered by a jogger around 6 a.m. on the property of the Pease Road Playground/Alegi Athletic Fields at 160 Pease Road.

The male victim was found with gunshot wounds.

Police say there is no immediate threat to the community.

Police are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and the identity of the victim.

The park area has been reopened to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Woodbridge Police Department at (203) 387-2511.

