New Haven PD: 1 dead, 3 injured in multiple overnight shooting incidents

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven Police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that left one dead and three injured.

Shortly before 11:00 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a ShotsSpotter alert with multiple 911 calls of two people being shot on Button Street between Lamberton Street and Rosette Street.

Upon arrival, officers located two 28-year-old New Haven men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both men are listed in stable condition, according to police.

Police report a few hours later at 1:08 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to multiple 911 calls of a person being shot on South Genesee Street near the intersection of Harper Avenue.

Officers located an 18-year-old New Haven man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition.

In addition, police then responded to the 100 block of Springside Avenue at 4:19 a.m. Sunday after receiving 911 calls reporting gunshots. Officers located a 37-year-old New Haven man fatally shot.

American Medical Response responded and pronounced the victim deceased on scene. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Mayor Elicker released the following statement regarding the overnight incidents in the Elm City:

“Cities across the nation are experiencing a rise in violent crime and homicides, and New Haven is no different,” said Mayor Justin Elicker. “In collaboration with the Police Chief and across city departments we’re taking an all hands on deck approach to curbing violence in our city. Last week, Chief Dominguez, CSA Dr. Dalal, and I presented our coordinated approach to combating this national trend of increased violence. We have expanded the reach of the Shooting Task Force to include more neighboring communities and increased resources. Project Longevity and Project Safe neighborhood are working to keep returning citizens out of trouble. We’re expanding summer programing for young people and dedicating more funding for street outreach workers who specialize in violence interruption. We’re also engaging in a full court press to get services to those most in need, particularly our re-entry population—which is why we opened our re-entry center earlier this year.” “Every life lost is a tragedy; I was at the scene this morning and I’m working day and night to keep our city safe.” Mayor Elicker

Anyone with information regarding the shootings is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.