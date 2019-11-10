Breaking News
Homicide victim found in wooded area in Woodbridge
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Veterans Voices – honoring those who serve

Homicide victim found in wooded area in Woodbridge

New Haven

by: Britney Dixon

Posted: / Updated:

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a wooded area in Woodbridge after a homicide victim was found Saturday evening.

New Haven police confirmed a body was found in a wooded area after a call came in about a missing person. They said the male victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Woodbridge Police and State Police Major Crimes Division took over the investigation this morning.

The body was removed from the woods and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner Sunday morning to determine the cause of death and identity.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Body found in Woodbridge woods

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Body found in Woodbridge woods"

45,000 luminaries light up Cheshire

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "45,000 luminaries light up Cheshire"

Peter Patria survived a shooting, two overdoses, and spent 7 years behind bars. With family and fitness, he dropped 100 pounds and got clean.

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Peter Patria survived a shooting, two overdoses, and spent 7 years behind bars. With family and fitness, he dropped 100 pounds and got clean."

Yard clean up for Veterans in North Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Yard clean up for Veterans in North Haven"

Albertus Magnus vs. Anna Maria Men's Hockey

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Albertus Magnus vs. Anna Maria Men's Hockey"

Yale and CT Pharma to conduct new clinical study on medical marijuana

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Yale and CT Pharma to conduct new clinical study on medical marijuana"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss