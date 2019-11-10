Homicide victim found in wooded area in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a wooded area in Woodbridge after a homicide victim was found Saturday evening.

New Haven police confirmed a body was found in a wooded area after a call came in about a missing person. They said the male victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Woodbridge Police and State Police Major Crimes Division took over the investigation this morning.

The body was removed from the woods and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner Sunday morning to determine the cause of death and identity.