WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A shooting victim fled the scene in Waterbury Sunday morning and was later located by police before they died, authorities report.

Waterbury police responded to a call of shots fired at the intersection of North Main St. and Division St. 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arriving at the scene police found an unoccupied vehicle and evidence of shots fired.

After further investigation, officers determined that the victim, a 26-year-old man from Waterbury, was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he later died.

The WPD Major Crimes Detectives are actively investigating the homicide. Anyone with information is requested to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941.