House of Heroes CT, Knights of Columbus spruce up Ansonia Veteran’s yard

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — House of Heroes Connecticut is not letting the pandemic stop them from helping those who have served for our country.

Around 30 volunteers went to Ansonia Saturday morning to spruce up the home of a U.S. Marine Corps and Iraq War Veteran Jason Magnarella and his family.

The Knights of Columbus from New Haven and young men in its Squire Advancement Program also came by to help out House of Heroes.

Volunteers fixed the Veteran’s back deck, mowed the lawn, and landscaped the front yard. The project ended with a flag presentation ceremony.

Since its founding in 2012, House for Heroes CT has worked on over 130 houses.

If you would like to volunteer with House of Heroes CT, go to HOHCT.org.