NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A feel good story out of North Haven: the House of Heroes Connecticut Chapter worked hard today, fixing up the home of a local veteran.

The home on Pool Road belongs to 90-year-old Alphose Gaudio, a Korean War combat veteran who played trumpet in the Marine Corps Band during his service overseas. The House of Heroes crew and other volunteers from the Knights of Columbus and local carpenters union created a caregiving room for him, fixed the kitchen ceiling, added safety features to a bathroom, improved access to the dining room, and a repaired backyard bridge.

Gaudio’s daughter said she’s touched and grateful for the House of Heroes and knows her father is too.

“He would be as overwhelmed as I am – he has Alzheimer’s right now, but he’s still cognoscente to know what he did the in Marines, I had brought to his attention a couple of times,” Lisa Turecek said. “What they were going to do and he just said really? And his eyes would tear up. And I said yeah, they are proud of you too.”

The House of Heroes is celebrating their 10th anniversary this year. They said Saturday’s North Haven project is their 172nd home.