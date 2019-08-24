House of Heroes helps renovate Hamden veteran’s home

(WTNH) — The House of Heroes once again lended a helping hand to our veterans.

The organization was a the home of Navy Veteran Lloyd Harris in Bank Street in Hamden Saturday. About 25 volunteers helped clean the yard, but also took some major renovations inside the home.

The timing could not have been better; Harris told News 8, “I had a contractor, and he took off with the money that we paid him.”

“It’s just so awesome to see people devoting their time and energy just for public service and to help those in need. We really appreciate the time and attention,” Wanda Harris said.

Carol May from House of Heroes said, “We’ve done a real overhaul of this house today just so this veteran could live safely in this home.”

This is the 119th home that House of Heroes has worked on.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.