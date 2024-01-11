NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven celebrated the completion of four homes on Thursday.

The new homes, located on West Hazel, Lilac, Bassett and Butler streets, are on previously vacant lots in the Newhallville neighborhood.

“All of us understand how hard it is, and just keep figuring it out — over and over — to make sure that we unlock that real need to make sure we deliver housing much faster,” said Michael Piscitelli, the economic development administrator for New Haven.

Three of the homes are two-family houses. The fourth is for a single family. Three of the homes have been sold.