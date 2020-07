NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — When you’ve run a family-owned restaurant for 16 years, you learn a thing or two about business hardships.

However, Anna Sincavage and her daughter, Yvette, who own and operate Skappo Italian Wine Bar in New Haven, couldn’t have predicted the pandemic.

Now, the pair is having to navigate a hard time — like so many other businesses.

Watch the video above to see how they’ve adjusted their business model and plan to keep customers happy and returning.