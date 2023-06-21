NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You may want to check on your favorite beach’s water quality before you jump in.

Save the Sound released its 2023 clean beach report card on Wednesday, identifying how clean beaches are — and what can be done to improve water quality.

The report card includes grades for more than 200 beaches along the Long Island Sound. Of the beaches, 78% received at least a B grade, and 22% ranked at a C or lower.

Compared to the last report card, which was released in 2021, there were more beach closures due to poor water quality after rain.

These are the highest scoring beaches in Connecticut:

Hole-in-the-Wall Beach in East Lyme

Esker Point Beach in Groton

Surf Club Beach in Madison

Great Captain Island Beach in Greenwich

Noank Dock in Groton

East Wharf Beach in Madison

Quigley Beach in Stamford

Anchor Beach (Merwin Point) in Milford

Burying Hill Beach in Westport

White Sands Beach in Old Lyme

These are the lowest scoring beaches in Connecticut:

Green Harbor Beach in New London

Byram Park Beach in Greenwich

Rocky Neck State Park Beach in East Lyme

Pleasure Beach in Bridgeport

Seabluff Beach in West Haven

Anchor Beach (Merwin Point) in Milford

Peter Linderoth, the director of water quality for Save the Sound, said that climate change, and the runoff that goes along with it, is a barrier to keeping beaches clean.

“Rainstorms are definitely more intense, happening with more frequency, and that is having impacts on our beaches,” he said. “We advocate strongly for nature-based solutions to stop rainwater where it falls, such as raingardens and bioswales.”

The report lists things such as animal waste, bad septic systems and sewage as challenges to keeping water clean.

The group said that ways to help include supporting investments in upgrading sewage systems, installing green infrastructure, stopping littering and cutting down on single-use plastics.