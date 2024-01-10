NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The state has released its extensive plan to close the “digital divide” to help expand internet access for Connecticut residents who are still offline.

In a world wired to technology, people without devices or the knowledge to use them are easily disconnected.

For New Haven resident Andreah Todaro, not having internet impacts almost every aspect of her life.

“There’s a lot of things you can’t do nowadays because you need technology. Unfortunately, I’m in a situation where I don’t have a phone right now so it’s extremely hard for me to get in contact with homelessness services, doctors,” she said. “Something as simple as missing your family on the holidays when most businesses are closed, it’s hard.”

The state wants to make it easier for people to get online.

The Connecticut Commission for Educational Technology has been working on a digital equity plan for years and found 27 percent of residents do not have access to a smartphone and computer.

“If you have almost universal availability but three-quarters of households are connected, what’s the disconnect,” Connecticut Commission for Educational Technology Executive Director Doug Casey said.

The 341-page plan has three benchmarks: connectivity, comfortability and security. Casey said the research found a third of residents do not feel comfortable using technology and only 40 percent of residents feel they have the knowledge to protect their data.

“This program goes a lot further beyond the boxes and wires of getting people connected, that’s the starting point,” Casey said.

As more state services are digitized, the equity plan will develop digital training programs, more technical support and funds to ensure all residents can afford to be connected.

“For somebody that doesn’t know how to protect themselves as simple as putting a password on their phone. Some people don’t know how to do that so a lot of people’s information has been stolen that way and people need to be educated about that,” Todaro said.

Casey says the plan will have statewide impacts, but their research found people over the age of 60, low-income households, minorities, people with disabilities, language barriers and veterans are most likely to not have internet.

“Every citizen should have the ability to afford and own a computer, a high-speed internet connection at home and a smartphone,” Casey said.