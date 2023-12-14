SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut saw a rush of street takeovers this past weekend, highlighting the importance of collaboration and information sharing between police departments in the state.

News 8 got an inside look at how Connecticut police departments prepare for street takeovers ahead of time.



Shelton police said they learned a takeover was being planned on Saturday in the area of Research Drive.



To prepare on Saturday they met with the Connecticut State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other local police departments.

News 8’s Eva Zyamris will have the full story at 5 p.m.