How has Memorial Day and social distancing affected restaurants in CT?

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Memorial Day is observed to remember our fallen heroes. For many industries, Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kickoff of summer. But this year, how has this holiday and social distancing policies affected restaurants in our state?

Phil Conine, general manager at Stonebridge in Milford, told News 8 Monday, “Memorial Day is weather-[dependend] but usually pretty darn packed…a lot of nightlife the night before, but we can’t do that because we can only contain so many people”

As things start to open back up amid the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants and customers are adjusting to the new rules, and that includes keeping tables 6 feet apart, not seating parties of more than five, and – if you get up from the table – you have to wear a mask.

Harold Haynes, a diner at Stonebridge Monday said, “I hope it’s over soon, for all of us; we’re just trying to keep everybody safe.”

Jennifer Driscoll, another diner, said, “You just have to make the best of any situation; you have to put a smile on your face and support local businesses that Milford has; I’ve been enjoying every restaurant that I’ve been at the last couple of days.”

Still, many are just happy to celebrate the holiday any way they can.

Another diner, Wendy Thompson added, “It’s always a great Memorial Day when we’re saluting and honoring those who served to protect our freedoms and it’s great to finally be out and exert some of our freedoms and have some drinks, a nice lunch, and support our local businesses.”