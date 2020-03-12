How one New Haven restaurant is staying ahead of coronavirus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants around the state are taking extra precautions to protect customers from the coronavirus.

At Claires Corner Copia, the dishes are created by chef and retired registered nurse, Claire Criscuolo.

“We sanitize everything constantly,” said Criscuolo. “We’ve moved our silverware and utensils to the back of the kitchen a couple of weeks ago, just because we didn’t want people touching anything they shouldn’t.”

She’s even resorted to making her own hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies, going with her vegan and homemade friendly environment.

“We went from making our own natural cleaning supply with tea tree oil, which is health department proof, to using the CDC recommendation of 1/3 cup of bleach with a gallon of tepid water.”

While business has been steady, she said take out orders have increased.

“I think what’s happening now is that people are doing a food run. A lady came in and said this is going to be a discombobulated order. I am going to need a bunch of different drinks for certain people a bunch of food for other people, so I suspect they’re doing that.”