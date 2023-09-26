NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Kids across Connecticut are back on the fields playing everything from soccer to football and plenty more.

Yet with the return of fall sports, also comes the potential for sports-related injuries.

Director of Hartford HealthCare Sports Neurology, Stephanie Alessi-LaRosa discussed what parents need to know about the upcoming sports season.

Alessi-LaRosa spoke to News 8 about how parents can tell if their kid has a concussion, what to do if a child gets a concussion and ways to prevent kids from getting injured altogether.

To see the full interview with Alessi-LaRosa, watch the video above.