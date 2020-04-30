How will the COVID-19 pandemic affect your child’s summer camp plans?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Although we’re approaching Spring in full bloom, Summer camp is on the minds of parents across Connecticut as the state continues to live in uncertainty as to when life will go back to normal after the coronavirus pandemic. The question: Will camp happen for kids this Summer in Connecticut?

The short answer is yes. The YMCA of the Central Connecticut Coast says its staff is preparing for Summer child care with a new focus: safety and sanitation for all campsites and ultimately, the health and wellness of campers.

“We’ve been providing summer camp for years and we’re gonna do so again,” said Tim Bartlett, Chief Operations Officer, YMCA Central Connecticut Coast.

Bartlett tells News 8 camp may look different from what families are used to.

“In some ways, camp is gonna be the same. We’re going to provide a fun and enriching experience for kids to learn, and grow, and be outside and – in a lot of ways – we’re going to do things differently,” said Bartlett.

Things like Sanitation Protocols, Social Distancing Rules, and Smaller Camp Groups.

According to our news partners at the Hartford Courant, the state’s Office of Early Childhood is leaving the decision on whether to operate summer programs up to the providers.

“I’ve heard a lot about summer camps and you know, maybe it’s a chilly day in April but it’s right around the corner. And people have to know. I’m going to give them the best guidance I can as soon as I can, but it’s too soon to say what’ll happen in July and August,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

However, the YMCA of the Central Connecticut Coast tells News 8 for now, the plan is a go.

“Given all of the uncertainty that people are facing, I think if we can give them a little normalcy back to their lives it’ll go a long way…everything is gonna be done within the group to limit the social interactions and everything is based off of what the CDC is recommending.”

Every camp is different and the restrictions may vary based on where you send your child this summer, so the best thing to do as a parent is to ask questions, ease your concerns with your chosen camp site, and prepare your kids for what may look like a different camping experience this summer.