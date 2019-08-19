Human remains found in Waterbury, possibly in connection to Meriden woman’s disappearance, officials say

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden Police along with State and Waterbury Police have found human remains in Waterbury Wednesday night. Police believe this is in connection to the missing Meriden mother-of-two who has been missing since last week.

Police say they do not yet have positive identification on the remains and that the identification process could take a few weeks.

On Monday, officers asked for the public’s help in finding 31-year-old Perrie Mason, who recently moved to Connecticut from Hawaii with her two children. When she didn’t show up to work on Saturday, people got worried.

Police told News 8 that Mason’s fiancé, 38-year-old Jason Watson, was arrested Tuesday night for strangulation, assault and unlawful restraint from a domestic incident involving Mason that took place last Thursday.

Jason Watson – Photo: Meriden Police

During a court appearance Wednesday, officials said Watson was the prime suspect in Mason’s disappearance. However, he has not been officially charged.

Court documents state Watson originally called police and told them that Perrie might be missing. He said that she may be at a friend’s house and was mad at him.

Perrie’s sister, who lives in Georgia, said the pair had recently broken up over a heated argument.

She said she was worried for her sister because Watson has been physical with her in the past. She said Perrie and Watson has been involved in a fight on August 15.

Reports state that Perrie bit Watson and he “choked her unconscious.”

Watson is being held on a $500,000 bond on those domestic charges.

State police major crimes have been collecting evidence and searching his West Main Street home for hours.

Perrie Mason – Photo: Meriden police

Mason is from Hawaii and moved to Meriden just last year. She spoke to her sister on Friday. The sister said they usually speak multiple times a day.

She told officials that she checked her sister’s phone records out of concern. She saw two 911 calls Saturday night. Dispatch verified that contact was made, but they couldn’t hear anything on the phone. When they tried calling back, the phone was picked up but they didn’t hear anything.

She told Nexstar’s sister station in Hawaii that they also have a kind of “in case of emergency” system where they share each other’s passwords. That let the sister go into Mason’s phone records and discover that she made two calls to 911 around 7:00 Saturday night. She spoke to our colleagues in Hawaii on a video chat:

“And they both lasted for less than a minute. I called the police station, they verified that contact was made, however, they couldn’t hear anything on the phone. They tried calling her back, the phone was picked up and once again they didn’t hear anything.”

So she contacted police here in Connecticut, and she flew here herself to take care of her sister’s two children. She said police sent a forensic team to Mason’s apartment, and they went through the whole place, even the garbage, looking for clues about what happened to Perrie Mason.

Those with any information are asked to contact Detective Femia at (203) 630-6219.

Watson is due back in court on September 12.

