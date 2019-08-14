Hundreds expected for sanctuary city ordinance rally in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Happening on Wednesday, a push to make New Haven a sanctuary city.

Residents will rally with members of the Board of Alders to push for the passage of a new sanctuary city ordinance. It would require all city employees to adopt a “Don’t ask, don’t tell, don’t arrest” approach to immigration enforcement.

This is something that 29 different community groups have approved. They say the majority of the Board of Alders likes the idea, but they say the Mayor has so far been non-committal.

New Haven is already considered a sanctuary city for immigrants, but the proposed ordinance would take things a step further. Right now, police officers in New Haven don’t ask about immigration status, but this would expand that to all city employees.

It would prohibit city employees from enforcing federal programs that require registration of people based on their race, national origin, as well as sexual orientation and religion. It would also forbid the city from detaining anyone based on just detainer requests from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

This push comes on the heels of ICE raids at food processing plants in Mississippi last week that picked up almost 700 people. Almost half of those were soon released.

Immigrant rights groups, along with many New Haven Alders, plan to rally at City Hall tonight at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to call for the Mayor to support “Don’t ask, don’t tell, don’t arrest” proposal.

The rally is happening at City Hall in New Haven at 5:30 p.m.

