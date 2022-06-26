MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of people came together in Milford Sunday to fight for reproductive rights and speak out against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

People of all ages and genders held up signs sharing their outrage over a ruling that is likely to lead to abortion bans in about half the states in the U.S.

While abortion is still legal in Connecticut, those there wanted to show their support for those who will lose access to reproductive care and let them know they can come to Connecticut seeking abortions and be protected.

There was chanting and cheering as advocates and lawmakers made their voices heard.

News 8 spoke with one woman who never thought she’d have to fight 50 years after Roe.

“This is the second time in my lifetime I’ve had to stand up for the right to choose what happens to my body,” said Barbara Larkin of Milford. “I’ve marched before when Roe v. Wade went into effect and I am appalled that I have to do it again.”

News 8 did not find any counter protesters there in support of the Supreme Court’s ruling.

