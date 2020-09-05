Hundreds gathering in New Haven on dirtbikes, ATVs

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There is a large gathering of people on motorized vehicles in New Haven Saturday afternoon.

News 8’s Eva Zymaris is on the scene and says people are gathered on dirt bikes, ATVs, and motorcycles at the corner of Water and East Streets. Many of them are not social distancing or wearing masks.

Viewers wrote to News 8 saying they’ve seen the bikers in other parts of the Elm City, including Forbes Avenue, and on I-95.

No injuries, crashes, or arrests have been confirmed at this time.

This is a developing story. We will provide the latest information on WTNH.com and the free News 8 app.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Dirt bikes in New Haven Sept. 5

News /

Guilford Agricultural Society needs to raise $50K after fair was canceled due to COVID

News /

2020 Faxon Law New Haven Road Race goes virtual

News /

Sally's Apizza offering free pizza to New Haven front line and essential workers on Labor Day

News /

Sen. Blumenthal, Rep. Hayes address ways to bridge digital divide in Waterbury

News /

Yale researchers looking for COVID-19 survivors with mild or no symptoms for studies

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss