Hundreds gathering in New Haven on dirtbikes, ATVs

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There is a large gathering of people on motorized vehicles in New Haven Saturday afternoon.

News 8’s Eva Zymaris is on the scene and says people are gathered on dirt bikes, ATVs, and motorcycles at the corner of Water and East Streets. Many of them are not social distancing or wearing masks.

Viewers wrote to News 8 saying they’ve seen the bikers in other parts of the Elm City, including Forbes Avenue, and on I-95.

No injuries, crashes, or arrests have been confirmed at this time.

