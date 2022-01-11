Eversource works to restore power for customers in Branford

New Haven

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — 92 customers are without power in Branford as of 9:20 p.m. Monday, according to the company’s outage map.

A half hour prior, more than 400 Eversource customers were without power in the town. At one point earlier in the night, more than 2,000 customers had lost power.

Eversource said the outages were caused by a truck that clipped some communications wires, which effected their lines.

Around 7 p.m., Branford police wrote in a Facebook post that officers and and fire department members were on scene at a transformer fire near a Cumberland Farms.

“Please keep your elderly neighbors in mind in this cold,” Branford police wrote.

