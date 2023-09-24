WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Clothes, shoes, furniture and food were given out for free on Sunday during a giveaway in Waterbury.

“We understand the times that we live in,” said Joseph Ochieng, with God Provides Ministries International. “A lot of families are struggling. A couple of weeks ago, we just had a big flood. We lost stuff. It’s hard economic times. A lot of people are unemployed, people coming out of homelessness. There’s need in our communities.”

The organization collects donations year-round at its Thomaston Avenue warehouse.

Sunday, hundreds came out for the event, with the line stretching from the North End Recreation Center to downtown.