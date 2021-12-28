Hundreds of people lining up to get COVID-19 tests as state’s positivity rate spikes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate is spiking and so are the lines to get tested for the virus.

The positivity rate on Monday was nearing 11 percent and could grow even higher. People were starting to line up before 8 a.m. at a testing site in New Haven.

On Monday, testing sites in New Britain and Waterbury also had hundreds of cars lined up. Some were waiting in their cars for nearly four hours, hoping to get tested. Unfortunately, some had to be turned away because the testing site ran out of 400 kits.

In New Haven, test providers say they only have 300 tests available on Tuesday and could again run out.