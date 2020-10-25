Hundreds of purses filled with supplies for women in need collected at Pocketbook Party in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A local woman is helping hundreds of women in need here in Connecticut.

‘Pocketbook Parties’ are annual events where people donate purses filled with things like brushes, perfume, gift cards, even money. They are given to homeless shelters and other organizations that help women in need.

At the Center Street Brewery in Wallingford Sunday, people dropped off those bags for women in need.

Organizer Susan Nisson threw her own ‘Pocketbook Party’ last year after reading about the event. She said their goal then was only 30 donations, and donations far exceeded that at 280.

Nisson not only exceeded her goal, but she shattered it. She tells News 8 Sunday they collected 472 filled purses, 100 more unfilled, and raise more than $1,100 for In a Heartbeat and Sister’s Project.

