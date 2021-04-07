Hundreds of volunteers to bring access to COVID vaccine right to doors of Fair Haven residents Saturday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of volunteers will be hitting the streets of Fair Haven this weekend to help that New Haven neighborhood get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Fair Haven has been hit hard by the pandemic, that’s why they’re planning to knock on more than 5,000 doors to get folks vaccinated.

This Saturday, April 10, nearly 400 volunteers will canvass the neighborhood getting folks appointments. And for just Fair Haven residents, they can get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Fair Haven Community Health clinic on Saturday.

Organizers we spoke with say the positivity rate in Fair Haven is typically nearly double the state’s positivity rate.

Kica Matos, an advocate, explained, “This is one of the hardest-hit neighborhoods, not just in New Haven, but in the entire state. We’re talking about a neighborhood that is working-class, the majority are people of color. Many of the residents who live in my neighborhood have been on the front lines of the pandemic.”

The neighborhood is 17,000 strong, and to say ‘thank you’ to volunteers Saturday, they will have a band and feed everyone from a local taco truck.