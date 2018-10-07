Hundreds protest in New Haven over Kavanaugh confirmation Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Red tape moment of silence as protesters in New Haven learn of the vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court. (LaSalle Blanks / WTNH) [ + - ] Video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - On this historic Saturday, a group of over one hundred protestors gathered in New Haven to lend their voices in a chorus of dissent, angry about the vote to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

"And we join in solidarity with thousands of people across the country in opposition to the confirmation that we now know has happened of Brett Kavanaugh. Boo! Boo!"

Connecticut residents took the steps of the New Haven Superior Courthouse Saturday, next to Yale, where Kavanaugh went to college. In that crowd, people from Planned Parenthood, concerned about what Kavanaugh's confirmation will mean for Roe vs. Wade, and a woman's right to choose.

Survivors of sexual assault were in the crowd too. One survivor shared her feelings with News 8 as the results of the vote were announced.

"It's very sad. It's a sad, sad moment. It's hearwrenching."

The protestors described themselves as an army standing up for what's right. They say their next battle will be in the ballot box in the mid-term elections next month.