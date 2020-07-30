Hundreds roll through downtown in caravan to demand Yale do more for New Haven, unions

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 500 cars honked through the streets of New Haven Wednesday to demand Yale University do its part in contributing to the city.

Community leaders, allies, and city and state leaders joined together for the largest caravan on record since the beginning of the pandemic Wednesday afternoon, sending a loud message from union workers and community members to Yale: respect the unions and respect the Elm City.

The caravan started at the president of Yale’s home on Hillhouse Avenue and stretched through the Elm City.

Wednesday night, community members say they want Yale to be a good neighbor and pay their fair share in taxes.

Community and city leaders who participated in the demonstration say the pandemic has only heightened the inequities and the segregation throughout the city. They say they want Yale to step up and not back when it comes to respecting their workers by not cutting jobs at Yale and keeping opportunities available for those that help keep the university running smoothly.

Rev. Scott Marks of New Haven Rising said, “It’s time to change the map. It’s time to change the map for unemployment; it’s time to change the map for violence; it’s time to change the map for child poverty. And so that’s what we mean by ‘respect us,’ especially when we are right here in your shadows.”

Beyond that, community leaders say the Yale endowment is large enough to contribute more financially to the city.

Laurie Kennington, the president of Local 34 told News 8 at the caravan Wednesday, “My son is a student at Fairhaven School on Grand Avenue and they didn’t have soap in the soap dispensers in March in the middle of a pandemic because there’s not enough money in the city budget to do simple things like that. We need Yale to step up and take care of their workers and take care of this city.”

For many, this is also a call on the university to better support the unions.

Tyisha Walker-Myers, the chief steward of Local 35, said, “Respect your workers and respect the fact that without us, there is no Yale University…If Yale paid its fair share, the schools would be fully funded. We wouldn’t have to worry about our budget as a city because we would be able to afford it. We would have a police force at the level that we need it.”

Mayor Justin Elicker brought the numbers to the forefront of the caravan: “$3.8 billion… is how much Yale University spends on its yearly operations…Meanwhile, our city is cutting over a hundred positions from our government. Our city is struggling with an economic crisis that we haven’t seen in decades.”

News 8 reached out to Yale University for comment on this caravan effort. The university responded with a statement saying they are currently in bargaining with two local unions to extend existing labor agreements and that they are not proposing pay cuts for existing employees.

They go on to say, “Yale University’s $12 million voluntary payment in FY20 to the City of New Haven was the highest from a university to a host city anywhere in the United States. It represented a 44 percent increase from the payment that was made three years earlier. In addition to the $1 million increase in voluntary payment we committed to the City’s FY21 budget, Yale spends over $700 million annually directly on New Haven. This includes compensation to New Haven residents who work at the university and many programs and initiatives that we support throughout the city.”

