Husband and wife doctor team spend Valentine’s Day volunteering at COVID vaccine clinic at Floyd Little Athletic Center

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A husband and wife doctor team celebrated Valentine’s Day Sunday with vaccinations! Together they volunteered to administer COVID-19 vaccines at one of Yale New Haven Health’s vaccine sites at the Floyd Little Athletic Center and Field House in New Haven.

They tell News 8, it was a great date and way to spend the holiday.

The couple tell us they’ve been married 28 years and they often volunteer together on Sundays to administer the vaccines.

He’s the chief clinical officer at Yale New Haven Health, and she’s a retired physician.

They tell us they’re grateful to have the opportunity to volunteer and be part of the massive vaccine effort across the state.

Dr. Tom Balcezak said, “It became kinda a fun thing that we were going to do this as a date!”

Dr. Soni Clubb added, “Every single dose you give you feel like you’re doing something nice for somebody and potentially, protecting their life, which is an unbelievable feeling.”

Those who fall under Phase 1A and the beginning of Phase 1B of Connecticut’s COVID vaccine distribution plan are currently eligible to sign up to get the vaccine.