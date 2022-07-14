DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) – For those who have followed the shocking but true story of a dog who was shot in Derby and had his leg amputated, the Shelton Animal Shelter has great news to share.

Thunda, now going by the new name Sheriff, officially found a new home on Thursday! Husband-and-wife police officers, Dan and Victoria Loris have adopted Sheriff and are welcoming him into his new family.

Sheriff the German Shepard was shot by his previous owners in a Derby park back in April 2022. Upon hearing Sheriff’s story, the Derby community rallied around the brave dog.

With the community’s support, caregivers were able to raise close to $20,000 on a GoFundMe page for Sheriff’s leg amputation.

Ever since his recovery, being at the VCA Shoreline Veterinary Referral and Emergency Center, and getting his new name, animal shelter staff said Sheriff has a new lease on life and is ready to live and explore to the fullest.

He can even do so with his new dog brother Austin, according to the Loris family.

The animal shelter said in a Facebook post that Sheriff is adjusting well to his new home, and while he can be a bit clumsy on three legs, he is a very happy dog. He now spends his days running, swimming, and playing.

He also has the two Loris children to play with, who shelter officials say adore their new companion.

Victoria said she knew almost instantly that Sheriff would be the Loris’ family dog, as she is an avid animal lover alongside being a Shelton police officer.

Her husband, Dan, is a Fairfield police officer. Years ago, Dan lost his K9 companion Stryker after many years of police service. Dan said he thought that bringing Sheriff to a loving, new home would be the perfect way to honor Stryker.