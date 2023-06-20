WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is accused of attempting to kill his wife in Waterbury, according to police.

Trevor Watson (Waterbury Police Department)

Waterbury police responded to the 900 block of Wolcott Street just after 8 p.m. Monday for the report of one vehicle chasing another. Both people were found in the area of Piedmont Street. Police said the woman was assaulted by her husband, 26-year-old Trevor Watson.

The victim had sharp object wounds, according to police, and is in stable condition at a hospital.

Watson was arrested and charged with criminal attempt at murder, kidnapping, assault, threatening, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, violation of protective order and various motor vehicle violations.

Police said this was an isolated incident, and there was no danger to the public.