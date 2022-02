MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A jackknifed tractor-trailer shut down Interstate 691 eastbound in Meriden near exits 10 and 11.

Footage showed the tractor-trailer in a jackknifed position on an overpass, completely covering all lanes and making travel impossible.

This incident occurred sometime around 7:07 a.m., according to CT Travel Smart.

Police have not provided insight into the tractor-trailer ended up in this position or if there were any injuries involved in this accident.