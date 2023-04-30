MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is dead following a rollover crash involving two pick-up trucks Sunday night on Interstate 691 West in Meriden, according to state police.

Troopers responded to the crash around 9:30 p.m. near Exit 3. While attempting to pass a Ford F350 Super Duty on the left, state police said a RAM 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star struck the driver’s side, causing the RAM 1500 to spin out of control across the road to the right. The RAM 1500 hit a cable barrier in the right shoulder, went down the embankment, rolled over, and hit a tree.

State police said 34-year-old Javier Rosado-toro of Waterbury was thrown from the RAM 1500 and pronounced dead at the scene. The other truck occupant, a 31-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the F350 was not injured.

The crash closed the highway’s right lane between Exits 6 and 4, but it reopened Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.