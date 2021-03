MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 691 westbound in Meriden is closed Wednesday night due to a crash.

State Police report the highway is closed between Exit 7 and Exit 8 due to the crash.

The crash involves injuries. The extent are unknown at this time.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest details as they become available.