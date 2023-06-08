WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 84 Westbound in Waterbury is closed due to police activity and a crash Thursday night, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT).

The closure is between Exit 20 and Exit 18, according to an alert that was posted by the Connecticut Department of Transportation at 8:17 p.m.

Interstate 84 West in Waterbury is also closed between Exit 20 and the Route 8 North Ramp because of a crash, according to a CTDOT alert that was posted at 7:41 p.m.

There is no word on whether the two closures are connected.