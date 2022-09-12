A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

Editor’s note: Connecticut State Police incorrectly Tweeted the crash was Southbound, state DOT confirms it is Northbound*.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-91 North near Exit 13 in Wallingford is partly shut down for a motor vehicle crash investigation, according to Connecticut DOT.

State police notified the public about the highway’s shutdown just before 8 a.m. on Monday. They have not released any details about the crash, or if there are any injuries on the scene.

Officials are asking drivers to seek alternative routes and plan for traffic delays.

Watch News 8’s Live Traffic Map for up-to-date traffic conditions in the area.