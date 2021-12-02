I-95 north in New Haven shut down for multi-car crash with injuries

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 95 north in New Haven is shut down Thursday afternoon for a multi-vehicle crash.

At about 1:40 p.m., state Troopers were advised of a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 north near Exit 44 in New Haven. State Police say serious injuries were reported.

EMS, State Police, the state Department of Transportation, and the New Haven Police Department are among those who have been dispatched to the scene.

The highway is closed between Exits 44-46. Traffic is being diverted off Exit 44.

