(WTNH) - Good news for shoreline commuters on Monday morning, a big project on Interstate 95 is finished.

If you drive along 95 you know it can often get backed up in West Haven because of construction along the West River Bridge.

So hopefully, this will help some of that because the northbound West River Bridge between New Haven and West Haven is back open today.

The south side already opened about two weeks ago. Now, there are three traffic lanes in each direction.

The project started in 2014, and cost $141 million.

At more than 1,000 feet, Department of Transportation officials say the West River Bridge is one of the longest and most heavily traveled in the state.

It's estimated about 140-thousand cars cross it every day.

The original bridge opened in 1958. Now 60 years later it's seen an upgrade ahead of schedule.

It was originally supposed to be done this fall.

