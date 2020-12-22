‘I got my old Alex back’: Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital performs successful pediatric heart transplant

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital has successfully performed its first pediatric heart transplant since being designated as a pediatric transplant center. This team of professionals was not built overnight.

The staff at Yale told News 8 the heart transplant program took a year and a half to put together after they encountered a teen who needed help. The hospital is currently the only certified center in Connecticut to provide heart, liver and kidney transplants.

Alex Stephens, 17, met doctors 15 months ago when he was diagnosed with end-stage heart failure. Doctors treated him with a tailored medical regimen to ease the workload on his heart, but when those treatments failed, they knew he needed a new heart.

Alex spent seven weeks at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital until an organ became available in October. Since his operation, he has been on a very specific after treatment plan. Alex said he is excited to be able to play football and have the stamina he needs to live a full life.

His mom is forever grateful to doctors for their hard work.

“I got my old Alex back,” said his mom, Gladys Rodriguez. “He’s doing so much better. Thanks to every one of you guys…You gave me my son back.”



Every year, doctors say between five and six children are sent out of state for a heart transplant procedure. So, they focused on creating a program to make things easier for them.

Doctors also said a pediatric heart transplant is similar to transplants for adults in that you are replacing a heart, but almost everything else is different; meaning physiology, how children’s bodies respond to these procedures and so much more.



Doctors say only 6 to 700 heart transplants are done in children every year. And of the many hundreds of places in the United States that do pediatric heart surgery, far fewer do complex heart surgery as they did at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital, and less than a third of those do pediatric heart transplants.