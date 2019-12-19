‘I gotta fight, bro’: Hamden man charged with trying to fight for ISIS

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old Hamden man has been arrested after police said he tried to support the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS).

Officials arrested Kevin McCormick in October and charged him with attempting to provide material support to ISIS.

Court documents and statements from Oct. 30 — which were just unsealed — show that McCormick made several statements to others expressing a desire to travel to Syria and to fight for ISIS.

“I gotta fight bro, because those people, Abu Masa and ISIL, they fought for me bro, I know it, I can feel it in my heart,” he said in court. “So it’s my time to fight… It just is what it is bro, it’s just my… it’s just my time to go bro.”

When McCormick was asked to elaborate on where he would like to travel, McCormick responded, “I don’t know, I don’t know bro – it’s gotta be like Syria. Where ISIL is at… whichever place is easiest, whichever place I can get there the fastest, the quickest, the easiest, and where I can have a rifle, and I can have some people, bro. That’s what I need, I need a rifle, and I need some people, I need Islamic law, I need, that’s what I need because if I have these things, it’s going to be very hard to kill me.”

Officials said on Oct. 12, he tried to board a flight from Connecticut to Jamaica to get to Syria but was stopped by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

On Oct. 19, McCormick made a video during which he pledged allegiance to ISIS and its leader, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.

Also on that date, he purchased a plane ticket from Toronto, Canada, to Amman, Jordan.

On Oct. 21, McCormick was arrested after he traveled to a small private airport in Connecticut where he expected to board a plane that would fly him to Canada.

McCormick has been detained since his arrest.

The charge of conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.

This is the second man arrested for trying to fight for ISIS within the last few months.

West Haven resident, Ahmad Khalil Elshazly, 22, was also charged with attempting to provide material support to the terrorist organization.