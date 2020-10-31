‘I have basically…lost my fundamental right to vote’: CT woman out of the country during election says absentee ballot mix-up took her ability to vote

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Marcie Falner said she and her husband submitted the paperwork to receive their absentee ballots over a month ago and never got them.

Now she’s out of the country and it’s too late. Felner says she and her husband have gone back and forth with the city numerous times over the past two weeks. They even contacted their city alderman who reached out on their behalf but received no response.

Marcie tells News 8 she saw in the Nextdoor app that a lot of people in the Westville neighborhood were complaining that they didn’t get their absentee ballots or they got ballots for the wrong people. When she finally received a call back from the registrar’s office last week, they told her they would email her the ballot. Days went by with nothing in her inbox until Wednesday night.

Felner said, “I finally got my email ballot about 6 p.m. here in England, so at the end of the day I was under the impression I would be able to submit it online which I cannot. I would have to print it and mail it seeing as how I’m under quarantine and I can’t leave the house. I can’t do that so I have, basically, because of the city of New Haven‘s negligence, lost my fundamental right to vote.”

Marcie says her husband was told to come to the office on Sunday to pick up his ballot from the registrar’s office but when he arrived, no one came out nor answered did anyone answer the phone. He received a call soon after that he could come back to the office to pick it up.

We reached out to the New Havens Registrar’s office several times on Friday for a response on the issue and haven’t heard back. Marcie says she understands the overwhelming need for absentee ballots but was hoping the city would have been more prepared.